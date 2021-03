borkena

Music concert for Tilahun Gessesse’s new album – Kome Limerkish – was organized at the Friendship park in the capital Addis Ababa this week.

Senior government including president Sahlework Zewde attended the ceremony. Watch video.

Video : Embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena