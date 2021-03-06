Ethiopians to stage a protest in Washington DC Area

borkena

Ethiopians living in the Washington Metropolitan areas have organized a huge demonstration on March 10, 2021. The organizers announced it about it in a social media campaign.

What is the purpose?

– To support Ethiopian government’s law enforcement operation against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces that attacked the Ethiopian Defense Force on November 4.

– To demand Egypt and Sudan to respect Ethiopia’s right to benefit from Abbay River – more than 85 of the water originates from the country. Ethiopia is working on a $4 billion dam project to generate electricity with the aim to provide it to those with no electric power whose number is said to constitute about 65 of the entire population.

