Sunday, March 7, 2021
Ethiopians to stage a protest in Washington DC Area

borkena

Ethiopians living in the Washington Metropolitan areas have organized a huge demonstration on March 10, 2021. The organizers announced it about it in  a social media campaign. 

What is the purpose? 

– To support Ethiopian government’s law enforcement operation against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces that attacked the Ethiopian Defense Force on November 4. 

– To  demand Egypt and Sudan to respect Ethiopia’s right to benefit from Abbay River – more than 85 of the water originates from the country. Ethiopia is working on a $4 billion dam project to generate electricity with the aim to provide it to those with no electric power whose number is said to constitute about 65 of the entire population. 

Editor’s note : Should you like to publish information about your events, please send submission to  info@borkena.com 

