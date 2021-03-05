Yemedemer Menged: Ethiopian Prime Minister release second book

borkena

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced that his second book ,Yemedemer Menged, is ready for distribution on Saturday.

He said that the book covers what he called the reform path – which itself is named as medemer. The roads that medemer took are highlighted, he added.

It is prepared in Amharic and Oromo languages. It is intended to be a follow-up of the first book and an explainer at the same time, Abiy said in a brief status update on his social media page.

” I believe that the book will provide a better understanding on many issues,” he said.

Abiy Ahmed said that it took more than two years to prepare it. It is unclear if there is an official book launch ceremony.

—

