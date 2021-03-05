Friday, March 5, 2021
Home Ethiopian Video Ras Amoraw Wubneh, one of the great patriots in Gonder. Daughters tell...
Ethiopian Video
Updated:

Ras Amoraw Wubneh, one of the great patriots in Gonder. Daughters tell his story. Watch video

borkena

Ras Amoraw Wubneh was one of the great Ethiopian patriots in the Gondar region of Ethiopia. As is the case with many other Ethiopian patriots (even emperors), he had a dedication for prayer. That is one of the things for which his daughters remember him.

Watch the story below.

Video : embedded from Fana Broadcasting Corporate YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News