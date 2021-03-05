Photo credit : ENA

borkena

Ethiopia on Friday destroyed 21,300 kilograms of Cannabis, Ethiopian News Agency (ENA)reported.

The Hawassa Branch of Ethiopian Custom Commission announced that the cannabis that was eliminated was seized during custom check point search at different times.

According to ENA report it was seized during an attempt to smuggle it out of Ethiopia via the Kenyan border.

The amount of cannabis mentioned above was set on fire in West Arsi Zone Shashemene district, according to Edessa Lemma who is Deputy manager of the law enforcement unit in the Branch custom office.

It is estimated to be worth 45.5 million birr based on the market value in Kenya, ENA cited Edessa Lemma as saying.

Mr. Edessa is also cited as saying that all stakeholders need to work together to eliminate the cannabis problem from its root. He said it is harming the generation and tarnishing the image of the country.

