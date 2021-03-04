borkena

Wendi Mak – Karamara News Ethiopian Music 2021.

In his latest single, Wendi Mak commemorates Ethiopia’s crushing victory over the invading Somali army at Karamara in the late 1970’s.

It was released in late February, and has got a decent hits. Check it out.

Video : From Wendi Mak YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

—

