Giant cement industrial complex project launched in central Ethiopia

The Lemmi National Cement S.C. Industrial Complex is a joint venture between Ethiopian East African Holding Company and West China Cement Limited.

Lemmi Cement industrial complex project design ( credit : ENA)

Ethiopian President Sahlework Zewde on Thursday laid a cornerstone for the construction of The Lemmi National Cement S.C. Industrial Complex,a giant cement industrial factory project in central Ethiopia.

According to a report from state media, Ethiopian News Agency, the project will be built in Ensaro district of North Shoa zone, Lemi town. The project site is only 130 meters north of the capital Addis Ababa.

President Sahlework Zewde and other dignitaries including former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalgne at the project site (Photo : ENA)

The factory which will be installed in 270 hectares of land will cost $2.2 billion US dollar and the first phase of the construction is expected to be completed in a year and half.

Apart from cement, the industrial complex will produce glass and gypsum products too. When completed it is expected to address growing local demand for such products.

In terms of job creation, the government said that it will open 10,000 employment opportunities.

