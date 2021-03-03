Ireland calls for UNSC discussion on northern Ethiopia situation

borkena

Ireland is leveraging its temporary membership to call for more discussion at the United Nations Security Council regarding the situation in Tigray, the northern part of Ethiopia.

Irish Foreign Ministry disclosed on Tuesday in a Twitter message saying “Ireland has called for a further discussion on the crisis in #Tigray at the #UNSC. More progress is needed urgently on humanitarian access, with millions still cut off from aid. It is time for the Council to speak with one voice on this issue. @irishmissionun @IrlEmbEthiopia “

Ireland has called for a further discussion on the crisis in #Tigray at the #UNSC. More progress is needed urgently on humanitarian access, with millions still cut off from aid. It is time for the Council to speak with one voice on this issue. @irishmissionun @IrlEmbEthiopia — Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) March 2, 2021

About a month ago, Ireland raised the situation in Ethiopia under Any Other Business agenda item. At the time, it stated that ” Ireland is deeply concerned at the dire and deteriorating humanitarian situation in Tigray”

It was in January this year that Ireland took a seat as an elected member of the United Nations Security Council and its membership will expire in two years time.

The Ethiopian government has been dismissing reports that humanitarian access is restricted in the northern part of the country where there had been a law enforcement operation against Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces.

According to reports from state media, more than 3.1 million people have received humanitarian aid, the bulk of which was provided by the Federal government. There are 36 districts in the region and residents in 34 districts have received aid.

Regional states have also supported the humanitarian efforts in the region.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena