Eritrean delegation delivered message to Sudanese leaders

Eritrean FM Osman Saleh delivering message to Abdel Fattah al-Burhan

borkena

High level Eritrean delegation led by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Yemane Gebreab, advisor to the president, on Wednesday delivered a message to Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Military Council.

The Eritrean President message is about the border dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan. President Isaias Afeworki called on Sudanese leaders to resolve the border dispute with Ethiopia peacefully.

Sudan reportedly expressed appreciation for Eritrea’s initiative in resolving the dispute with Ethiopia. And the response given to Eritrean delegation seems to be a positive one.

Yemane Gebremeskel, Eritrea’s Minister for Information, tweeted on Wednesday saying “President Al Burhan and PM Hamdock further reaffirmed Sudan’s determination to peacefully solve temporary difficulties, develop strong ties with Ethiopia and work for regional cooperation.”

South Sudan has also been making similar efforts to mediate Ethiopia and Sudan. Ethiopia expressed interest in resolving the dispute through peaceful means but demands that Sudan withdraw from Ethiopian territories which it occupied after November 4,2020, as Ethiopian troops were withdrawn from the border area to be deployed in Tigray region for law enforcement operation.

Sudan makes a claim that the land it occupied after November 4 is its land that has been under the control of Ethiopian forces.

