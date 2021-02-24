300 Ethiopian Migrants in Saudi Arabia return home from

Thursday, February 25, 2021
Ethiopian Migrants after arriving at Bole International Airport ( Photo : ENA)

borkena

300 Ethiopian Migrants in Saudi Arabia returned home on Wednesday. Representative of the Consular Affairs Directorate in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia  greeted them upon arrival at Bole International Airport, as reported by Ethiopian News Agency. 

In January of this year, Ethiopia announced that it is working to return 34,000 Ethiopians that are said to be in a difficult situation in Saudi Arabia. 

