borkena

In an interview with Andafta media, Ohad Benami makes the point that Eritrean President Isaias Afeworki would have exploited the current situation if he was enemy of Ethiopia. Ohad also makes some points in connection with the situation in Tigrai, the northern part of Erthiopia.

Watch the interview below.

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena