Cardinal of Ethiopian Catholic Church, Cardinal Berhaneyesus Surafel, pledged to donate his eye after death. He said so last week during an event organized in the capital Addis Ababa.

“To donate an eye is to donate the most valuable gift. To help restore those who lost their eye vision is to light the country” he is cited as saying in an update that the Ministry of Health Published on Friday.

Lemelem Ayele, Director of Ethiopian, said that religious leaders need to educate and encourage eye donation as many people decline donation on grounds that it is against religious teachings.

It is indicated that so far 2,523 Ethiopians got back their eye vision due to eye donations and tens of thousands of people have pledged to donate eyes after death.