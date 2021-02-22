Actor Michael Tamire talks about his acting career, Yegir Esat Drama

borkena

Actor Michael Tamire appeared on Sifu show on Sunday. He talked about his acting career and his last Ethiopian drama episode, Yegir Esat.

He said he gets calls from some in the diaspora who claim to have called to express admiration about his acting and end up asking for a phone number of actress. “By the way do you have phone number of that …”



Watch him

