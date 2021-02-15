Debre Zeit Police says killer of opposition figure Girma Moges unidentified

Google map – Boshoftu (Debre Zeit)

borkena

February 15, 2021

On Monday this week, Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party announced that chairperson of the electoral district in Adea, Girma Moges, was shot and killed on Sunday evening.

The circumstances under which he was killed was not elaborated.

Debre Zeit (Bishoftu) police disclosed a little more information about the killing.

Fana Broadcasting Corporate cited Commander Tariku Legesse, the city’s police chief, as saying that Ato Girma Moges was killed around 9 p.m. local time, but the killers is said to be still unidentified.

Mr. Girma was killed as he was parking his car in the neighborhood.

Police said that it got information that Ato Girma received threats from individuals, and one of them is in police custody.

The victim was a teacher by profession and is survived by his wife and two children. He is said to be one of Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party, opposition party, in Debrezeit.

Earlier on Monday, the party condemned the killing and said that it will release a press statement. From the little information that the party published, the killing appears to be politically motivated.

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena