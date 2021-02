borkena

February 14, 2021

Teamir Gizaw is certainly a rising star in the Ethiopian Music industry. Her single Minewa was uploaded on Youtube this Friday but has got nearly half a million hits. Check it out.

Video : from Minew Shewa YouTube channel

