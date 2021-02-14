Addis Ababa city acting Mayor, Adanech Abeibie (Photo : ENA)



There seems to be a concern among Ethiopian Orthodox church followers, and some took the matter to social media, regarding the Meskel Square project completion in the capital Addis Ababa, the city administration claims over 90 percent of it is completed.

Meskel Square is where the Ethiopian church celebrates Meskel Demera, a feast that commemorates the finding of the true cross in the tradition of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church.

It is not uncommon to read complaints from followers of the church on social media that the Ethiopian church has been experiencing undue pressure from different levels of government in the country including Addis Ababa City Administration.

The city is undertaking the construction of an underground parking in the square for eight months now, and the celebration of this year’s (in Ethiopian Calendar) Meskel’s celebration was impacted by it.

According to Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), the two billion birr project is expected to be completed “within a year.” If that is the case it may mean that there is a possibility for the project will not be completed before the next Meskel celebration which is in September – a concern for the Ethiopian church followers.

