Gambella region public service working hours to start from 7 A.M.

New working hours will change once the weather condition changes

Gambella region administration office

borkena

February 12, 2021

The Gambella region has introduced changes to public service working hours due to rise in temperature.

FBC cited head of the office of the president in the region, Peter Howo, as saying that the increase in temperature created inconvenience for work.

According to the new work schedule, regular work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and afternoon hours will be between 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The changes will remain in place for the next three months, the region has disclosed.

Parts of the region that are not affected by weather changes, like Majanga zone, will continue to use regular work hours in the region which is from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. local time and from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. local time.

Currently, the highest daily temperature in the region is said to be over 40 degrees Celsius according to an FBC report.







