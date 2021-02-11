Reported civil disobedience is Tigray region of Ethiopia

Disobedience is said to be underway in opposition to the “situation in Tigray.”

Partial view of Shire

borkena

February 11, 2021

Mekelle based Deutsche Welle Amharic Service reporter,Million Haileselassie, on Thursday said that there has been a stay at home protest in some parts of Tigray region.

According to his report, people in Mekelle, Wukro, Adigrat and Shire stayed at home in opposition to what he described as the “situation in Tigray.” It is said that it started as a protest Inter-Religious Council and elders delegation to Tigray. “They are seen as part of the problem.”

But the fundamental cause of the disobedience is the difficult situation in Tigray.

Humanitarian crisis, gender-based violence and opposition to what the reporter described as “non-Ethiopian forces” ( apparently a reference to Eritrean troops) are factors that allegedly fueled the stay at home. Interim Administration in Mekelle confirmed to the monitoring team from Ethiopian Human Rights Commission that Eritrean troops are operating in the region.

There are also reports of gunfire in some places. In Shire, for example, at least one person is dead in connection with the exchange of fire, but the reporter did not specify as to the parties involved in the exchange of fire.

A report released by Ethiopian Human Rights Commission on Thursday said that security problems in the region continue to be a challenge , and that governance structures in the region are not fully operational.

Million Haile Selassie confirmed that power and communication have been restored in Mekelle and other towns, although there was an interruption on Wednesday.

Tigray region Interim Administration has been attempting to engage people in the region in an effort to end the disobedience, but it is reported to be continuing, according to DW Amharic report.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena