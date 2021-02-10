Gudaf Tsegay , Ethiopian Athlete, smashed world record in 1500 meters

Gudaf Tsegay celebrating her victory (Photo source : EBC)

February 10, 2021

Gudaf Tsegay, Ethiopian Athlete, on Tuesday smashed the world record in 1500 meters indoor in Lievin, France. She finished the distance in 3 minutes 53.09 seconds.

ESPN quoted her as saying “I’m very happy to set a world indoor record…I have been training really hard and I set myself a target to break the world indoor record.”

The record holder in the distance was her compatriot Genzebe Dibaba and it was set in 2014. Gudaf Tsegay improved it by two seconds.

Ethiopian Athletes won in other categories too. Lemlem Hailu won the 3000 meters indoor category which she finished in 8:32:55.

In the men’s category of the same distance, Getnet Walle finished first while two other Ethiopians, Solomon Barega and Lemecha Girma finished second and third.







