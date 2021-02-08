Inter-religious Council of Ethiopia delegation heads to Tigray

borkena

February 8, 2021

A delegation from the Inter-religious Council of Ethiopia on Monday headed to the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

It is composed of elderly religious fathers from the council and also elder mediators with a reputation at the national level.

According to a report from Ethiopian News Agency, state media, which cited the secretary of the council, Liqe Tiguan Kesis Tagaye Tadele, the delegation will remain in Tigray for three days discussing the current affairs and making humanitarian assistance to those who need it in the region.

It will be holding talks with stakeholders, governmental organizations including law enforcement bodies and non-governmental organizations, in the region. Also, it will have discussions with community members.

Damages to religious institutions and challenges experienced during the law enforcement campaign in the region are among agenda items for discussion. It is to be recalled that Nejashi Mosque and some churches in the region sustained damages during the three weeks of fighting between Ethiopian Defense Force and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces.

It is expected to consult with stakeholders including elders and law enforcement bodies in Tigray regarding the next action plan in the area of humanitarian assistance, among other things.







