Ethiopia : 547 new coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday

Ethiopia reported 547 new coronavirus cases over the past twenty-four hours. The number of reported recovery for the same period is 182

Ethiopia _ Coronavirus

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 3, 2021 ‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,632‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 547‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 139,408
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 13,296‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 215‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 182‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 123,988‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,122
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,980,005‌‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 2, 2021 ‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,605‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 477‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 138,861
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,937‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 228‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 838‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 123,806‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,116
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,974,373‌‌
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌February 1, 2021 ‌‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,216‌‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 734‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 138,384
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:13,311‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 230‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 106‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 122,968‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,201
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,968,768‌‌
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌31,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 7,109
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 629‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 137,650
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,693‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 252‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 274‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 122,862‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,093
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,962,552‌‌
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌30,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ 

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 6,099
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 656‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 137,021
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,340‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 241‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 601‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 122,588‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,091
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,955,443‌‌
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌29,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ 

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 7,011
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 771‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 136,365
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,289‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 228‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 127‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 121,987‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,087
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,949,344‌‌
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌28,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ 

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 6,003
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:549‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 135,594
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,647‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 230‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 266‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 121,860‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,085
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,942,333‌‌
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌27,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ 

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 5,852
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 476‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 135,045
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11.366‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 217‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 846‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 121,594‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,083
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,936,330‌‌
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌26,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ 

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 6,342
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 437‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 134,569
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,744‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 219‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 549‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 120,748‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,075
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,930,478
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌25,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ 

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 4,473
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 365‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 134,132
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,860‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 231‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 783‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 120,199‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,071
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,924,136
Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌24,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ 

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 6,045
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 469‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 133,767
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,283‌‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 236‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 686‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 119,416‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,066
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,919,663
