Over 100 fire accidents in Addis Ababa in a span of six months

borkena

February 2, 2021

Addis Ababa Police Commission on Tuesday announced that there had been 110 fire accidents in the city in the span of six months.

Twenty-four of the accidents were on businesses. About five people have been killed and property worth 157 million birr was damaged, said the commission. The report did not say if the rest of the accidents were in residential homes.

Police claim that evidence from scenes of the accident and forensic evidence indicated that most of the accidents happened because of negligence about safety.

Improper use of power lines and poor installation of electric lines, improper storage of flammable items and explosion of stoves that work with gas and oil are among causes listed in the police report.

Power disruption from Ethiopian Electric power has played its part based on information from a police report. It was said that some people forget to turn off gadgets that work with electric power, and when power is restored they overheat and cause fire.







