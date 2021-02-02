Abiy Amhed support rally takes place Ethiopia’s election approaches

A picture from the rallies ( Photo :ENA)

February 2, 2021

One of the omens to tell election time is around the corner is that the ruling party organizes a rally. And it happened on Tuesday in dozens of cities in what is now called the Oromo region of Ethiopia.

State media reported it as ” A support rally is underway in different cities in the Oromia region to support the ongoing reform action and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration.”

In fact, social media reports indicated that the support rallies also condemned opposition parties including “National Movement of Amhara,” one of the youngest political parties in the country.

The protest also condemned Oromo Liberation Front, a radical ethnic Oromo nationalist organization that is implicated in the massacre of hundreds of innocent civilians in the region and beyond. In fact, the police commission in the region recently announced that more than 1000 police members were found to be members of the organization while getting paid from government coffers.

There was an assumption that this organization will have a monopoly of political power in the region.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wrote on his facebook page expressing his gratitude for the rallies across the region he once led as deputy president under Lemma Megersa.







