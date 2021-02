borkena

February 1,2021

Lieutenant Ayda is trainer of paratroopers within the Ethiopian Defense Force. She has been in the Defense Force for about 14 years (remember that members could quit after seven years of service!) and has made 31 parachute jumps. The only daughter to her family, she aspires to be a military general in the future.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena