Gulele Botanical Garden fire under control before causing damage : Gov’t

Security forces in the garden after the accident (Photo : EBC)

borkena

January 31, 2021

There was a reported fire at the Gulele Botanical Garden in the capital Addis Abba on Sunday. And the government says it was controlled before causing damages.

According to Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) report, the fire started about 1 p.m local time and was controlled before it expanded to other areas.

However, a picture shared by EBC shows burned trees and grasses (see above).

Addis Ababa Fire brigade and Federal police, among others, worked together to put out the fire.

Addis Ababa City Mayor, Adanech Abiebie, is cited as saying that suspected arsonists are in police custody, and that the result of the investigation will be shared with the public.







