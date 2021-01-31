Ethiopia new coronavirus confirmed cases on Sunday said to be 629

Ethiopia new coronavirus confirmed over the past 24 hours is 629. The recovery for the same period is 274.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌31,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 7,109

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 629‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 137,650

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,693‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 252‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 274‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 122,862‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,093

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,962,552‌‌

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020







For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌30,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 6,099

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 656‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 137,021

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,340‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 241‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 601‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 122,588‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,091

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,955,443‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌29,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 7,011

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 771‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 136,365

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,289‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 228‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 127‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 121,987‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:2,087

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,949,344‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌28,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 6,003

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:549‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 135,594

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,647‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 230‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 266‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 121,860‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,085

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,942,333‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌27,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 5,852

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 476‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 135,045

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11.366‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 217‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 846‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 121,594‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,083

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 1,936,330‌‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌26,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 6,342

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 437‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 134,569

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,744‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 219‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 549‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 120,748‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,075

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,930,478

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌25,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 4,473

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 365‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 134,132

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 11,860‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 231‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 783‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 120,199‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,071

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,924,136

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌24,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 6,045

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 469‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 133,767

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,283‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 236‌

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 686‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 119,416‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 2,066

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,919,663

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌23,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 5,085

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 417‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 133,298

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 12,503‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 239

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 217‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 118,730‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,063

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,913,618

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌22,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 4,951

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 555‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 132,881

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:12,306‌‌

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 227

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 507‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 118,513‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,060

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,908,533

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌21,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 3,945

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 292‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 132,326

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 12,261

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 225

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 653‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 118,006‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,057

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,903,582

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌20,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 4,085

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:307‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 132,934

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 12,635

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 232

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 961‌

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:117,353‌‌

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,044

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,899,637

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌19,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 3,633

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌181

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 131,727

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 13,296

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 231

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌57

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌116,392

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,037

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,895,552

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌18,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 4,980

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌351

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌131,546

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 13,176

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 224

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌188

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌116,335

Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,033

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,891,919

