January 29, 2021

Omar Duale’s story is not an ordinary one. Born from Ethiopian Somali families in Dire Dawa, where he grew up, Omar had a disciplined life even as a young man.

He revealed that he had to drive a Bajaj in Dire Dawa for five years while pursuing his engineering degree at Dire Dawa University, where he also served as a tutor.

How did he became a pilot in Ethiopian Airlines? The story is so inspiring with a lesson for many in the country and beyond.

Watch video.

Video : Embedded from Ethiopian Airlines YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







