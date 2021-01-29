Omar Duale inspiring story : from Bajaj driver to Ethiopian Airlines Airbus 350 pilot

January 29, 2021

Omar Duale’s story is not an ordinary one. Born from Ethiopian Somali families in Dire Dawa, where he grew up, Omar had a disciplined life even as a young man.

He revealed that he had to drive a Bajaj in Dire Dawa for five years while pursuing his engineering degree at Dire Dawa University, where he also served as a tutor.

How did he became a pilot in Ethiopian Airlines? The story is so inspiring with a lesson for many in the country and beyond.

