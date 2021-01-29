borkena
January 29, 2021
Omar Duale’s story is not an ordinary one. Born from Ethiopian Somali families in Dire Dawa, where he grew up, Omar had a disciplined life even as a young man.
He revealed that he had to drive a Bajaj in Dire Dawa for five years while pursuing his engineering degree at Dire Dawa University, where he also served as a tutor.
How did he became a pilot in Ethiopian Airlines? The story is so inspiring with a lesson for many in the country and beyond.
Watch video.
Video : Embedded from Ethiopian Airlines YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena