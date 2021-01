borkena

January 29,2021

Chief of staff of the Ethiopian Defense Force, General Berhanu Jula, has an interview with the state media regarding security issues.

He talked at length about the situation in Tigray, Metekel and the Sudanese incursion into Ethiopian territories. Watch video below.

