Ethiopia working to return 34,000 migrants from Saudi Arabia

Demeke Mekeonnen, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (EBC)

January 28, 2021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia announced on Thursday that it has passed a decision to return about 34,000 Ethiopians who are in a difficult situation in Saudi Arabia to Ethiopia.

Covid-19 has complicated things for migrants, and those who need to return to Ethiopia are already identified.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, said that the plan is to return about 1000 Ethiopians every week, and the program will start shortly, as reported by state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC).

He is cited as saying that the new draft foreign policy places great importance to the “dignity of citizens.” The ministry returns citizens whenever they face problems in their country of origin. It also, he added, works to address the root cause of the problem which he said controlling illegal migration by ensuring that migration is only through legal means, he said.

