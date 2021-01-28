Djibouti, Ethiopia police institutions established partnership

Demelash Gebremicheal, Commissioner General of Ethiopian Federal Police Commission (left), and Colonel Abdullahi Farah, Djiboutian Police commissioner (Right) (photo/ FBC)

borkena

January 28, 2021

Djibouti and Ethiopia are moving along a police partnership path, indicates a report published, on Thursday, by state media.

The Ethiopian Police Commission is cited as saying that the two countries are establishing a joint-police taskforce. The purpose is to control cross-border crimes including human trafficking, illegal money and fire arm smuggles and to fight terrorism, among things, as reported by Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC).

Demelash Gebremicheal, Commissioner General of the Federal Police Commission, and Colonel Abdullahi Farah, who is Djibouti’s National Police Director, met and discussed ways of joint cross-border crime prevention.

And they have reached agreement on crime preventions including human trafficking and cash smuggle. The next step for the police institutions from the two countries is, as reported by FBC, to sign a memorandum of understanding, and work on its implementation.

Demelash Gebremichael also said that an office will be opened from where the police officers from both countries could work.

It was also said that police officers exchanged experience on sniffing dogs training camps in the Entoto area in the capital Addis Ababa.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena