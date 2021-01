borkena

January 28, 2021

Days after rumors about his safety which some activists see as something that was deliberately created with a sinister motive, Abiy Ahmed is seen visiting Paulos hospital in the capital Addis Ababa.

Video below is from state media, EBC.







