Monitoring Board from parliament visits arrested TPLF leaders

House of Peoples’ Representative Monitoring Board says TPLF leaders captured as suspects in good condition under Federal police custody

borkena

January 26, 2021

Monitoring Board of the state of emergency, which was established by the Ethiopian parliament, was tasked with monitoring execution of state of emergency measures imposed in connection with the law enforcement operation in Tigray region of Ethiopia.

On Tuesday the Board disclosed its findings into the prison conditions of the TPLF leaders under Federal Police custody in the capital Addis Ababa.

According to a report by Fana Broadcasting Corporate (FBC), Board members directly meet with arrested TPLF leaders.

The TPLF leaders told the Board that “their human rights are observed.”

The Board made a visit to a Federal Police Commission temporary detention facility and looked into food and hygiene conditions. The suspects reportedly said that they are getting care which they did not expect. They told the board that food, clothing and hygiene is acceptable.

Furthermore, the suspects are meeting with family members.

The complaints were in connection with bank accounts,monthly salaries and court appearances.

The TPLF leaders said their families are facing economic hardship because “their accounts are suspended.” Some suspects said that “they are not getting their monthly salaries.”

The Board said that it received complaints that the suspects are not appearing before court in accordance with the law and that it is requested to investigate their cases and come up with a solution.

The suspects were pledged that the Board will consult relevant government bodies in connection with complaints they made.

Key TPLF leaders including Sehat Nega, Abadi Zemu, Abay Tsehaye, Abraham Tekeste, Keria Ibrahim, Addis Alem Balema, among others, are in custody following the law enforcement operation. Other key leaders like Seyoum Mesfin, Abay Tsehaye and Asmelash Woldeselassie were killed during an operation carried out to capture them. Still other TPLF leaders like Debretsion Gebremichael, Getachew Assefa, Alem Gebrewahid and Getachew Reda are not yet captured or reported dead.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena