Dire Dawa University Fire reportedly claimed life

The Fire at Dire Dawa University on Monday (Photo : DW Amharic)

borkena

January 26, 2021

A fire at Dire Dawa University on Monday reportedly claimed the life of a child. The extent of property damage is unknown yet, as reported by Deutsche Welle Amharic Service.

Ubah Adem, the University’s President, gave a press statement on Tuesday about the accident. She said the fire started in broad daylight around 12 p.m. local time in one of the buildings on the University’s campus.

Earlier there was a fire in the store near female student’s dormitory and the child who is said to be nine years old was killed in the accident.

Dire Dawa City fire brigade, the Federal police and the university community worked together to control the fire, the president added.

Furthermore, it is said that police launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.







