Toronto : Missing Ethiopian Man, Halid Mohammed, located

January 25, 2021

Last week on Friday, the Toronto police announced the news of a missing Ethiopian man, Halid Mohammed, 46. The release from Toronto police came days after Mr. Halid was last seen in the Queen Street East and Parliament Street area.

On Sunday, January 24, 2021, police reported that Mr. Haild Mohammed was located. According to police, He was located on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 1:15 p.m.

But no further detail was given regarding why he went missing or about the circumstances under which he was located.

"The Toronto Police Service would like to thank the public for their assistance locating a missing man," said the update from Toronto police.







