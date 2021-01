borkena

January 25, 2021

Who is responsible for the mess in Tigray? The region’s Prosperity Party leader, Nebiyu Sehulmichael, says TPLF is responsible for it.

Video : embedded from FBC channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena