Ethiopian Music : Bewketu Sewmehon – Wollo Raya

borkena
January 25, 2021
Bewuketu Sewmehon ‘s new single – Wollo Raya is released. It is about a province that was made part of the Tigray region of Ethiopia after Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) took control of government power. As we speak, it already got freedom from TPLF administration following law enforcement operation in the region.
Take a listen to Bewuketu
Video : embedded from Minew Shewa Entertainment channel
Cover Photo : screenshot from the video
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena