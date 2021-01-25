Ethiopian Music : Bewketu Sewmehon – Wollo Raya

borkena

January 25, 2021

Bewuketu Sewmehon ‘s new single – Wollo Raya is released. It is about a province that was made part of the Tigray region of Ethiopia after Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) took control of government power. As we speak, it already got freedom from TPLF administration following law enforcement operation in the region.

Take a listen to Bewuketu

Video : embedded from Minew Shewa Entertainment channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video







