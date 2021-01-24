Kebour Ghenna joined EZEMA, will run for Mayoral office in Addis Ababa

Local news sources report that Kebour Ghenna will be running for office in Addis Ababa City Administration

Kebour Ghenna

borkena

January 24, 2021

One of Ethiopia’s prominent Economists, Kebour Ghenna, has reportedly joined one of Ethiopia’s opposition parties. He is vying for Addis Ababa Mayoral office and will be running on Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party (EZEMA), according to a report by local media.

Kebour has served in the past as president of Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce and Ethiopian Chamber of commerce. Furthermore, he was the founder of and executive Director of Initiative Africa. In terms of business, he is said to be the founder and owner of Capital, Ethiopian business newspaper.

He has been extensively writing on Ethiopian politics and economy, and his articles have been shared on his social media page. He has been a vocal critic of the privatization of Ethiopia’s key national assets including Ethio Telecom and Ethiopian Airlines.

EZEMA party leader is another prominent Ethiopian economist who taught economics courses at Bucknell University in the United States before he resigned his faculty position favouring full time political life that took him first to Eritrea as a leader of Arbegnoch-Ginbot 7 movement. In fact, he was in politics before he was exiled to the U.S. for a second time after he was released from prison sometime in 2007 along with several others Coalition for Unity and Democracy leaders including the current chairperson of the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia, Bertukan Mideksa.







