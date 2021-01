borkena

January 24, 2021

Four TPLF military officers who were captured during latest military operation have been transferred to the Federal police after their arrival in the capital Addis Ababa on Sunday.

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







