January 24, 2021

It is not uncommon to hear Ethiopian musicians to tell their past stories as church choir or member of Sunday school.

And it is rare for Ethiopian singers to abandon live as a musician and find new meaning and significance in leading spiritual lives. Aster Girma is such a story. She likes her new life as a devout Christian and is about to release her first Album of spiritual song (in the tradition of Ethiopian Orthodox Church). She seems to regret the life she led as a musician.

Watch her interview on Seifu on EBS show.







