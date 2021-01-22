Ethiopian Defense Force was attacked by Tigray regional state in what is said to be a preemptive strike against the Ethiopian Defense Force with the objective to takeover power in Addis Ababa or to trigger the disintegration of Ethiopia if that plan did not work

borkena

January 22, 2021

As succinctly presented by anonymous Ethiopian writer, The Queen of Sheba, sometime last week, Ethiopian Defense Force achieved a shining victory against belligerent TPLF cabals, as TQS calls them, in as little as three weeks. But the battle in cyberspace is a different story.

Apologists in Europe and North America are exerting pressure against the Ethiopian government and getting traction to the point that international organizations are either suspending or cutting aid to Ethiopia.

The decision of many of these organizations is grounded on the view, certainly distorted including about the actors involved in it, that the Ethiopian government is at fault for conducting it. Sometimes, it is even presented as a war against Tigary, which is predicated on the view that TPLF and Ethiopians in the Tigray region of Ethiopia are one and the same. The TPLF itself has openly admitted that it launched a preemptive strike against the Ethiopian Defense Force in Tigray region.

Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S. — Fitsum Arega — shared on his twitter page about his conversation with a U.S. expert on Africa whose name is undisclosed. He tweeted : “I met a senior American expert on Africa. While discussing on the law enforcement in Tigray Region in #Ethiopia, I asked him what would the U.S. Gov’t do if it was militarily attacked by a State. He replied, that would be an act of insurrection, a treasonous act. “

The expert also remarked about misrepresentation of Ethiopia in western Media :

“The only thing the US would do is to militarily defeat the perpetrators as quickly as possible. Anything less, would not be American. I further asked him why western media are not objective. He said that many in the media and in the west view Africa through a distorted lens.”

A considerable number of politicized Ethiopians go further to speculate that some media outlets in the west could even be paid for their services to TPLF.







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena