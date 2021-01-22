Ethiopian Airlines CEO gets award for facilitating free trade in Africa

borkena

January 22, 2021

Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Tewlde Gebremedhin, got a trophy award “exceptional contribution in operationalizing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” as reported by the Airlines.

It was at a ceremony co-organized by AeTrade Group and The African Union Commission that he was awarded.

Earlier this year, Ethiopian Airlines announced that it has established a partnership with African Electronic Trade Group and DHL to deliver parcels in the African Continental Free Trade Area.







