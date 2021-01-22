Ethiopian Airlines CEO gets award for facilitating free trade in Africa

Ethiopian Airlines _ CEO

borkena
January 22, 2021 

Ethiopian Airlines CEO, Tewlde Gebremedhin, got a trophy award “exceptional contribution in operationalizing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA),” as reported by the Airlines. 

It was at a ceremony co-organized by AeTrade Group  and The African Union Commission that he was awarded.

Earlier this year, Ethiopian Airlines announced that it has established a partnership with African Electronic Trade Group and DHL to deliver parcels in the African Continental Free Trade Area. 



Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.