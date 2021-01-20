Ethiopia reported higher Coronavirus recovery figures in the past 24 hours

Ethiopia reported 961 new coronavirus recoveries over the past twenty-four hours which is much higher compared to the past few days. Compare from the past ten days from the information given below.

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌20,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌ ‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 4,085
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:307‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 132,934
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 12,635
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 232
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ 961‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:117,353‌‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,044
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,899,637
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020



For Ethiopia’s Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below :

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌19,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 3,633
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌181
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 131,727
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 13,296
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 231
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌57
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌116,392
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,037
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,895,552
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌18,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 4,980
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌351
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌131,546
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 13,176
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 224
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌188
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌116,335
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,033
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,891,919
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌17,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 4,788
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ 423
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌131,195
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 13,016
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 225
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌102
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌ 116,147
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ 2,030
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,886,939
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌16,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ 6,111
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌‌446
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌130,772
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 12,696
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 219
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌617
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌ 116,045
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌2,029
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,882,151
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌15,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ ‌5,625
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌‌404
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌130,326
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 12,873
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 223
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌679
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌ 115,428
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌2,023
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,876,040
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌14,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ ‌ ‌5,848
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌‌467
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌129,922
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ 13,163
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ 229
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌182
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌ ‌114,749
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌2,008
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌‌ 1,870,415
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update‌‌ ‌‌January‌ ‌13,‌‌ ‌‌2021‌

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours:‌‌ ‌4,919‌ ‌ ‌
Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌463‌ ‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌ ‌129,455‌ ‌
Active‌‌ ‌‌cases:‌‌ ‌12,880‌ ‌
Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:‌ ‌210‌ ‌
New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌ ‌305‌ ‌
Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery:‌‌ ‌114,567‌ ‌
Reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌2,006‌ ‌
The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:‌ ‌1,864,567‌ ‌
*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌ ‌‌to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌March‌‌ ‌‌2020‌ ‌

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 12,‌ ‌2021

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,949
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 376
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 128,992
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,724
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 221
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 699
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 114,262
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 2004
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,859,648
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 11,‌ ‌2021

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,599
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 300
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 128,616
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 13,048
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 201
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 189
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 113,563
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 2003
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,854,699
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 10,‌ ‌2021

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌5,381
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 524
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 128,316
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,946
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 202
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 79
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 113,374
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,994
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,850,100
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 9,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 3,952
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 220
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 127,792
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,510
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit: 200
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery:113
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 113,295
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,985
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,844,719
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 8,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4240
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 345
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases: 127,572
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,414
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:208
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 161
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌ 113,182
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far: 1,974
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,840,767
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020

Ethiopia‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌update‌ ‌January 7,‌ ‌2021 ‌

Number‌ ‌of‌ ‌tested‌ ‌people‌ ‌over‌ ‌the‌ ‌past‌ ‌twenty-four‌ ‌hours:‌ 4,670
Newly‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:441
Total‌ ‌confirmed‌ ‌cases:127,227
Active‌ ‌cases:‌ 12,230
Patients‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌Intensive‌ ‌Care‌ ‌Unit:226
New‌ ‌cases‌ ‌of‌ ‌recovery: 47
Total‌ ‌registered‌ ‌recovery:‌113,021
Reported‌ ‌death‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,966
The‌ ‌total‌ ‌number‌ ‌of‌ ‌people‌ ‌tested‌ ‌so‌ ‌far:1,836,527
*Two‌ ‌Coronavirus‌ ‌patients‌ ‌were‌ ‌Japanese‌ ‌nationals‌ ‌and‌ ‌have‌ ‌returned‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌country‌ ‌in‌ ‌March‌ ‌2020



