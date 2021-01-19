Tigray : Ethiopia’s Ministry of Peace says Humanitarian response underway

The Ethiopian Defense Force supporting Humanitarian assistance work in Tigray says Ministry of Peace

January 19, 2021

Days after reports from International Humanitarian organizations claimed that 4.5 million people in the Tigray region are facing hunger and humanitarian crisis, Ethiopia’s Ministry of Peace said on Tuesday in a media release that the Humanitarian response to the situation in the region is underway.

Over 1.8 million people in the region have received food and non-food items including medical supplies, and that work is under way to assist 2.5 million others.

“The Government of Ethiopia is collaborating with development and humanitarian partners for a rapid delivery of supplies to increase the coverage of assistance to identified beneficiaries,” said the Press Release from the Ministry

The full content of it reads as follows:

Media Release

Ministry of Peace, 19 January 2021 Humanitarian response in Tigray Region is underway Since the law enforcement operation in the Northern part of Ethiopia completed, humanitarian assistance containing food & non-food items and medical supplies have been delivered for more than 1.8 million beneficiaries. Expanded to address 2.5 million beneficiaries across the region. Under the leadership of the Emergency Coordination Center (ECC) Ministerial Committee, an Emergency Operation Center (EOC) comprising of technical teams from Ministries, Regional Bureaus, UN Agencies and International NGOs has been established in Mekelle City to address immediate needs. A four-layered Emergency coordination system (Regional, Zonal, Woreda and food distribution point) have been put in place to capture additional needs. The Government of Ethiopia is collaborating with development and humanitarian partners for a rapid delivery of supplies to increase the coverage of assistance to identified beneficiaries. The Ethiopian National Defence Force is supporting the coordination of the humanitarian assistance by facilitating secured movement of people and supplies. Distribution is facilitated by the National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC), Consortium of International and local NGOs under the coordination of UNOCHA and the Productive Safety Net Program (PSNP). Distribution is carried out from Axum, Adigrat, Alamata, Mkelle Zuria, Shire and Mekelle City. Women, children, elderly and disabled persons are prioritized in the distribution of food, non-food items, and medical supplies. The Government and humanitarian partners are working closely in accordance with the memorandum of understanding signed on 29 November 2020. A joint needs assessment is underway to identify the precise number of beneficiaries. The Government of Ethiopia is committed to address all needs arising in the region.







