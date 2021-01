borkena

January 19, 2021

Ketera, eve of Epiphany celebration, from Gondar. It has attracted hundreds of thousands of people from across Ethiopia and the rest of the world. Video below is from Arts TV. Watch.

Video : embedded from Arts TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







