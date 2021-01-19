Guzo Adwa —1,120 kilometers trekking 8th round kicked off

Guzo Adwa travelers got official send off from Addis Ababa City Administration. They will arrive in about two months

Guzo Adwa team leaving the capital Addis Ababa (photo :screenshot from video)

borkena

January 19, 2021

A group of 120 people, mostly young Ethiopians, on Sunday started trekking to Adwa from Addis Ababa. Initiated by a visionary young man, Yared Shumete, and his friends, Guzo Adwa is a yearly trekking, sort of pilgrimage to the glorious history of Ethiopia, to Adwa — in Tigray region of Ethiopia.

It is organized as part of the commemoration of Ethiopia’s decisive victory over the invading Italian colonial army on March 2, 1896.

The distance covers well over 1,120 kilometers. Members of the group travelling in this round of the trek are drawn from different parts of Ethiopia.

The symbolism is that Ethiopians from different parts of the country travelled to Adwa with the leadership of their respective leaders to defend Ethiopia’s sovereignty and independence against Italian colonizers.

Guzo Adwa has got a 2,000,000 birr reward from Addis Ababa City whose Mayor, Adanech Abiebie, was part of a send-off ceremony organized this past Sunday.

This year, Ethiopia will be celebrating the 125th anniversary of the Adwa victory. It will take members of the group trekking to the scene about two months to reach there — and they will arrive exactly on the day when the battle took place.

Guzo Adwa this year is not like the previous seven trips as there has been a military operation in the region after the Ethiopian Defense Force was attacked by TPLF forces on November 4, 2021.

However, the group is optimistic that they would not be affected by the security situation. They will get receptions as they pass through different cities between Addis Ababa and Adwa.

