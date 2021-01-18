borkena

January 18, 2021

The eve of Epiphany, the feast of the baptism of Jesus Christ in the river Jordan, is celebrated across Ethiopia. The eve is locally known as Ketera and the Epiphany holiday is locally known as Timkat. Check out EBC news video below.

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







