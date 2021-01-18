Benishangul Gumuz : Nine more civilians reported dead over the weekend

borkena

January 18, 2021

Nine more innocent civilians are reported dead in Meketel Zone of Benishangul Gumuz region, West Ethiopia. Local News source Addis Maleda cited what it called credible sources from Metekel, the zone where the civilians were killed on Saturday.

According to the source, it happened in the Bullen district, Bekonti and Bekuji localities, and they were killed as they were going to their farms.

The incident came just days after the Command Post — the body that is in charge of the security in the region — introduced curfew following the savage massacre of 170 innocent civilians, mostly women and children, last week.

There have been recurring killings of innocent civilians — mostly ethnic Amhara and ethnic Agaw — in the Metekel zone to where Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed paid a visit in late December 2020. In fact, one of the horrifying killings in the zone happened after Abiy Ahmed completed his visit to the area.

Last week, Ethiopian Human Rights Council released a report saying more than 500 civilians were massacred between early September 2020 and last week , and more than 100,000 residents were displaced.







