Sebhat Nega’s conversation with the Defense Force reporter

borkena

January 17, 2021

Lieutenant Melake was on board of the Ethiopian Airforce plane that flew Sebhat Nega (he appeared in court this week) and nine other TPLF leaders to Addis Ababa after they were captured in an operation in Tigray.

He knew Sebhat Nega and his sister Kidusan Nega when they were in power. He had a conversation with him.

Check the audio file below.

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena