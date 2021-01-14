Ethiopian Toll Roads Enterprise generated 193 mln birr in six months

Ethiopia’s main Toll roads (Photo : FBC)

borkena

January 14, 2021

Ethiopian Toll Roads Enterprise said on Thursday that it has collected over 193 million birr in six months. It has also generated about 12.65 million birr from miscellaneous income streams.

Toll road is a recent experience in Ethiopia and Ethiopian Toll Roads Enterprise is mandated to operate and maintain toll roads.







