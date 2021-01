borkena

January 13, 2020

Brig. General Tesfaye Ayalew, head of deployment department within the Ethiopian Defense Force, announcing the death of Seyoum Mesfin, Abay Tsehaye and Asmelash Woldeselassie.

Video : embedded from EBC YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video







